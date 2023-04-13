Details, photos: Centerville schools explain $9 million sports facility plan

“This partnership with Miami Valley Sports Foundation, it was looking at … times for their softball teams to be able to use the facility, times for our students here at Centerville High School to have that space available to use, and what type of rental opportunities might be available for some youth teams,” said Jon Wesney, Centerville schools superintendent.

Project details, phases

Dement said Centerville hopes to raise the full $9.3 million by the end of 2023, which would allow the entire facility to be constructed at once. But a phased approach was also outlined.

Phase 1 calls for a $4.93 million, 21,414 square-foot indoor turf practice facility. It would also have batting cages, locker rooms, restrooms and a meeting room. Dement said the turf space would be the size of a Major League Baseball infield, and project documents say it would be painted with baseball/softball lines.

Rice said 10 Miami Valley Xpress youth softball teams would be heavy users of the facility in the winter. Indoor turf field space has been at a premium in the area for years, with travel teams in soccer, baseball and other sports fighting for field time, especially in bad-weather months.

Use by Centerville school teams would increase after club softball players transition to their high school teams for the spring. The space would be available to other Centerville sports at times, and could also be rented out to youth and club sports organizations for practice.

Phase 2 would be a $3.93 million, 18,758 square-foot section including a state-of-the-art weight room to be used by multiple Centerville school teams, plus a large wrestling practice room, along with locker rooms, showers and restrooms, according to project documents. Again, rentals by local youth wrestling teams would be possible.

District officials said Centerville High School currently has more than 80 boys and girls wrestlers vying for limited practice space.

Phase 3 would be a smaller, 2,000 square-foot, $484,000 indoor space to store sports equipment.

According to diagrams displayed at Wednesday’s sparsely attended public forum, the facility would be built just west of Centerville’s football stadium, on what is currently a middle school football practice field, between the baseball and softball stadiums.

The facility would go on what is currently the starting line of Centerville’s cross country race course, but that course was already going to require changes given the development immediately east of the high school.

Fundraising, timing

Dement said the school district is seeking fundraising partners, and the project website mentions that tax-deductible donations could be matched with corporate sponsorships, community fundraising events and matching grants.

If the district meets its Dec. 31 fundraising deadline, the project would need to go through detailed design and bidding phases and could break ground in summer 2024.

Dement and CHS Principal John Carroll said the new facility would free up needed space in the high school building, which houses about 2,700 students and all their activities.

For more information about the proposed complex, visit www.goelksathletics.com and click “more.”