Developer changes plans for Oregon District apartment tower

Redwood Housing received zoning approval to construct a 12-story apartment building a couple of years ago, but that approval expired and no extension was requested or granted.

Redwood’s original plan called for 199 units of senior housing, but the developer decided to scale back the number of units and the size of the building.

Redwood previously applied for funding for this project from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency but it did not win an award, said Robert Chordar, president of TC Architects, which is helping with the project.

But Redwood has teamed up with Greater Dayton Premier Management, the local public housing authority, to resubmit a request for funding, he said.

Reducing the size of the apartment building should make it easier for Redwood to obtain financing, Chordar said.

The project site is adjacent to the 12-story Jaycee Towers and the 14-story View at Dayton Towers.

Redwood’s plans include building a pedestrian plaza that creates a “placemaking space” or entrance into this part of the city, said Susan Vincent, city planner.

The project calls for outdoor patio areas and active ground floor retail space, Vincent said.