Developer plans new flats, homes after success of Flats at South Park

The third phase of a South Park housing project that is years in the making is coming into sharper focus, and the plans call for dozens of new flats, townhouses and single-family homes.

Greater Dayton Construction Group and Oberer Thomposon are seeking final plan review from the Dayton Plan Board for another market-rate residential project near the western edge of the South Park neighborhood.

The developers previously spent about $15 million building two apartment buildings at Warren Street and Nathan Place called the Flats at South Park.

The first building, containing 51 units, opened in early 2018. The second building, offering 43 units, opened in October 2021.

Great Dayton Construction Group has proposed building a mix of new residential units on about 3.6 acres of land that is just east of the Flats at South Park apartments.

Preliminary site plans indicate the developer proposes constructing 63 flats units, 15 townhomes and 10 single-family homes.

The project site is bordered by Burns Avenue to the north, Adams Street to the south, Nathan Place to the west and Alberta Street to the east.

The vacant property, which the developer purchased from the city in late 2020, used to be home to the Cliburn Manor public housing development. The public housing units were demolished in the late 2000s.

The proposed single-family homes will be about 1,500 to 2,000 square feet and will be available for sale, said Bill Hibner, project manger.

The homes are expected to be one, one and a half and two stories tall.

The townhomes are expected to offer about 1,500 square feet of space, while the flats will range in size from about 600 to 1,100 square feet, he said.

The townhomes will have three floors, with an attached garage on the first floor. The flat units will be in a three-story building.

The townhomes may be for sale or for lease, while the flats initially will be for rent.

The developer built similar kinds of homes in the Fairground neighborhood around Miami Valley Hospital as part of what was known as the Genesis Project.

Hibner said there is strong demand for newly constructed housing with lower maintenance and operating costs.

This site is near downtown, with easy access to the city center and popular shops and restaurants, and the location should appeal to young professionals and active seniors, he said.

The success of the Flats at South Park confirms the appeal of the area, he said.

“The designs are current with low-maintenance exteriors, energy efficiency and beautiful interiors,” he said.

A fourth phase of housing is planned for the south end of the property. The remainder of the site is slightly larger than 1 acre.