Did you win $1M Mega Millions prize? Ticket sold in Moraine

One lucky person in the area is $1 million richer.
Sunoco in Moraine sold a winning ticket worth $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Ohio Lottery announced Monday.
The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win second prize. The winning numbers were 3, 19, 53, 60, 69 and Mega Ball 13.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $260 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one hit all six numbers.
