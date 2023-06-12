Did you win $1M Mega Millions prize? Ticket sold in Moraine

BreakingNews
One lucky person in the area is $1 million richer.

Sunoco in Moraine sold a winning ticket worth $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, the Ohio Lottery announced Monday.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win second prize. The winning numbers were 3, 19, 53, 60, 69 and Mega Ball 13.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $260 million for Tuesday’s drawing after no one hit all six numbers.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

