Division leading efforts to field maternity flight suits

Currently, the uniform is undergoing a number of tests, including burn and extended wear testing.

Additionally, it will be evaluated to ensure it integrates with aircraft, and is safe to fly. In person fit tests are expected to begin early next year, with initial production of the flight suit in December 2021.

The third phase the team is working to develop is a novel two-piece maternity flight suit that will be a second long-term/permanent solution for maternity flight suits. Currently, the team is looking for a fire-retardant stretch fabric that can be used for an expansion panel on the trousers. Due to the body expansion during pregnancy that causes the uniform to sit away from the body, the uniform must be designed differently than a standard two-piece flight suit to protect the wearer from flash flames.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some delays in the modification and development of maternity flight suits, the Human Systems Division continues to work to ensure female aircrew have the uniforms and equipment they need to be successful.

“Best performance requires our warfighters possess gear that fits properly,” said Maj. Saily Rodriguez, the program manager for Female Fitment. “Our senior-most Air Force leadership champion women having equal access to well-fitting gear so that they too can safely and most effectively accomplish their assigned duties. In the Human Systems Division, it is our responsibility to fully envelop female requirements within each of our development programs. Challenges are present and require innovative thought, but the benefits tremendously bolster our Air Force mission.”

Airmen with questions about maternity flight suits can contact the Human Systems Division at AFLCMC.WNU.CombatReadyAirman@us.af.mil.