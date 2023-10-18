Do you have info about malnourished dog abandoned in Dayton?

A malnourished 3-year-old black and tan coonhound mix with a collar severely embedded in her neck was abandoned Wednesday morning in Dayton.

A good Samaritan brought the dog to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton after it was left sometime before 9 a.m. near 1500 Wisconsin Boulevard at Noble Avenue.

The dog had about four feet of heavy chain dragging and her collar severely embedded into her neck, which was “one of the worst embedded collar cases our team has ever witnessed,” according to a statement from the humane society.

“We implore anyone with information to come forward to help us give justice to this innocent dog,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “For cases such as this one, we rely on the community to be the voice for the voiceless. We are confident that there is someone out there who knows more about this dog and we encourage them to come forward so that other animals do not experience the same neglect she sadly has faced.”

Anyone who has seen this dog before or saw anything that could assist in the animal cruelty investigation is urged to contact humane society agents at 937-262-8091.

For more information about the humane society, visit www.hsdayton.org.