Do you have weekend plans? You do now!

2) Rose Music Center

It’s another busy week of Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, which ushered in the 2021 season with John Fogerty on Friday, July 16. That show was followed quickly by 3 Doors Down on Saturday, July 17 and the Beach Boys on Sunday, July 18.

The summer of outdoor concerts continues at the venue with country rocker Brantley Gilbert at 8 p.m. Friday, July 23. Cost: $23.50 to $73. The following night, the legendary Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons grace the Rose stage at 8 p.m. Cost: $23.50 to $103. Beloved rock ‘n’ roll horn band Chicago performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. Cost: $23.50 to $81. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night. Call 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com.

3) Dayton Dragons

The Dayton Dragons are in Fort Wayne this week but return to Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton, Tuesday through Sunday, July 27 through Aug. 1. During this next homestand, the team faces the Lake County Captains. The Dragons have been in a contentious battle with Lake County and the Great Lakes Loons for first place in the competitive East Division of the High-A Central League. Games begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The stadium returned to full capacity on June 8 and seats are available. Cost: $9 to $44 single-game tickets. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton.

4) The Mortals

Cincinnati garage rockers the Mortals were a force to be reckoned with in the early days. The group released three albums on seminal indie label Estrus Records before disbanding in the mid-1990s. The original members reunited for show in 2018 and since then has performed intermittently. The current version of the Mortals, Denny Brown (vocals, guitar), Bill Grapes (vocals, guitar), Matt Becher (bass) and Mike Grimm (drums), perform at Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St, Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Local band Viceroy Kings open the show. Cost: $10. Call 937-938-6405 or visit www.blindbobs.com.

5) Gem City Comic Con

While COVID concerns have changed some of the programming, Gem City Comic Con is returning to the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25. There are no panels or gaming and no costume contest, but there will be plenty of comic book vendors and special guest creators such as Guy Gilcrest, Knightmare Lynch, Ryan Bodenheim, Sterling Clark and Kyle Hotz. Convention hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Early-buyer entry is 9 a.m. both days. Cost: $10 general admission, $15 early entry. Visit gemcitycomiccon.com.

6) Levitt Pavilion

Chicago-based LowDown Brass Band represents the Windy City’s tradition of horn-driven show bands popularized internationally by chart-toppers Chicago. The group performs at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, on Friday, July 23. The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Series continues at Levitt Pavilion with Dayton-based gospel group Tommy McGuffey & True Worship on Saturday, July 24. Columbus-based Celtic group the Drowsy Lads performs at the outdoor venue on Thursday, July 29. Music begins at 7 p.m. each evening. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

7) Disney dinner theater

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” is the latest slice of musical entertainment for the family at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. This production, which opened on June 17, is being presented through Aug. 15. Show times are 12:30-12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and 7:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $65 to $76 adults, $35 children 11 and younger. Call 937-746-4554 or visit www.lacomedia.com.

Explore New Springboro restaurant to feature tropical Latin American fare

8) Vince Morris

Comic Vince Morris honed his craft in the Midwest before heading west to try his fortunes in Los Angeles. While he grew from the experience, the Columbus native found he was not only better suited for Ohio, but it was also a great location for touring through the Midwest, south and East Coast. Morris returns to Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15 general admission. Per industry standard, there is a two-item minimum purchase per guest at Wiley’s. An 18% gratuity will also be added to all checks. Call 937-224-JOKE (5653) or visit www.wileyscomedy.com.

9) An Evening of Drag

Drag performer Scarlett Moon has been a local favorite for the past several years, building quite a following during performances at the now defunct Club Masque. Moon was named Best Drag Queen in Dayton.com’s Best of Dayton 2020 contest. Level Up Productions presents An Evening of Drag with Scarlett Moon and Friends at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Cost: $7 presale, $10 at the door. Cover starts at 8 p.m. Call 937-424-3870 or visit yellowcabtavern.com.

10) AfterMath

The 1960s are long behind us but music lovers are able to take a little musical trip back to the past when the costumed chaps from AfterMath take the stage. For several decades now Kim Pizzino and this local group of long-haired rockers have specialized in songs from that era. Star City Concert Series presents Aftermath at Riverfront Park, 3 N. Miami Ave., Miamisburg, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Cost: Free. Lawn chair and blanket seating. The Star City Concert Series continues on Sunday, Aug. 1, with Mickey James and the Queen City Crew. Call 937-866-8999 or visit playmiamisburg.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.