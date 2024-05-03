Do you know this man? Police find non-verbal man in Huber Heights

Huber Heights police are looking to find someone who knows or is a caretaker for a non-verbal man found by patrol officers Friday morning.
“This individual was called in to patrol on Mount Mansfield,” police posted on social media. “He is non-verbal and unable to communicate with anyone.”
The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Anyone who knows the man is asked to call Huber Heights Police Department’s non-emergency line at 937-233-2080.
In Other News
1
The Cookie Girl’s stuffed cookies are a treat for Dayton area
2
What is Project Crispy? Mystery potato chip manufacturer looks toward...
3
Hilltop Homes, DeSoto Bass apartments in West Dayton slated for 2024...
4
Local reps stripped of committee posts as Ohio House speaker closes...
5
Car review: Passport Black Edition stands out with snazzy look
About the Author