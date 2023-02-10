X
Dogs rescued, medics called to check on firefighter at Harrison Twp. house fire

Two dogs were rescued and medics were called to check on a firefighter after a home in Harrison Township was reported on fire Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, crews were called to a home in the 3500 block of Haney Road in Harrison Twp. at 4:11 p.m.

Crews rescued two dogs from the residence. As crews works to combat the fire, medics were requested to respond to the scene to treat a firefighter for suspected overexertion.

The firefighter’s condition is currently unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

