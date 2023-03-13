Dollar General opens third location in Trotwood

Located at 5271 Salem Ave., Dollar General sells household essentials, food, cleaning and hygiene products, materials for babies, medicines and many other miscellaneous products, according to a press release.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Trotwood store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”