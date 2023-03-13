Dollar General opens third location in Trotwood

Dollar General opened its doors at a third location Monday in Trotwood.
Located at 5271 Salem Ave., Dollar General sells household essentials, food, cleaning and hygiene products, materials for babies, medicines and many other miscellaneous products, according to a press release.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Trotwood store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
In addition, the new location is said to include the “company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection,” the press release said.
At least 100 new books will be donated to a nearby elementary school to benefit students from kindergarten to fifth grade, the release stated. This includes a partnership with Kellogg Company that is part of an initiative to donate more than 60,000 nationwide to commemorate new Dollar General store openings.
The new store is expected to employ six to 10 people, according to the press release. Employee benefits include health insurance, telemedicine eligibility, access to the Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible workers
