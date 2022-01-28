Donation to help with Westwood revitalization

The Westwood Right Project, a non-profit organization, focuses on revitalizing the city’s Westwood area, which borders Gettysburg Avenue, US 35, and Wolf Creek, according to its website. Its “Fight the Blight” project includes community clean-ups, house restoration, and planting flowers to beautify the neighborhood.

“Our mission is for Westwood to become a desirable, clean, safe, beautiful, and vibrant neighborhood for everyone to live, work, and play while enjoying the outdoors,” the Rev. Charles Foster, Westwood Right Project board member, said.