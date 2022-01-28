Donation to help with Westwood revitalization

A Dayton community group has received a $5,000 grant to help preserve the outdoors.
The Westwood Right Project, a non-profit organization, focuses on revitalizing the city’s Westwood area, which borders Gettysburg Avenue, US 35, and Wolf Creek, according to its website. Its “Fight the Blight” project includes community clean-ups, house restoration, and planting flowers to beautify the neighborhood.
“Our mission is for Westwood to become a desirable, clean, safe, beautiful, and vibrant neighborhood for everyone to live, work, and play while enjoying the outdoors,” the Rev. Charles Foster, Westwood Right Project board member, said.
Westwood Right Project is one of 40 nonprofit groups that shared in $200,000 worth of grants, called Outdoor Grants, distributed by Mountain Dew. The grants go to non-profit organizations that focus on outdoor recreation, wildlife conservation, and environmental preservation were eligible to apply by sharing their contributions to the outdoors.
“We are so grateful for the funding from Mountain Dew, which will go towards transforming more vacant, illegal dumping places into beautiful outdoor community garden spaces for Westwood residents and visitors to enjoy,” Foster said.
To volunteer with or donate to the Westwood Right Project CDC, visit their website at www.Westwoodrightproject.org or call 937-263-0076.
