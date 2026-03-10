Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre

Listen to the Music, a tribute to The Doobie Brothers, will rock the historic Gloria Theatre in Urbana on Saturday, March 14.

There’s an easy way to hear live classic rock this weekend with Listen to the Music.

Listen to the Music, a tribute to The Doobie Brothers, will put the “China Grove” grooves on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Urbana’s historic Gloria Theatre. The concert is part of the Stars on Stage series and tickets are still available.

The Doobie Brothers created a combination of grooves, harmonies and feel-good anthems that produced classic tunes that still feature heavily on classic rock and stations devoted to the ‘70s and ‘80s including “China Grove,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “What a Fool Believes,” “Black Water” and, of course, “Listen to the Music.”

The key for the band Listen to the Music was finding musicians who could recreate the studio precision with the stage live energy of The Doobie Brothers. They’ve got plenty of years on the music scene, have played with Eagles tribute band Hotel California, that has performed in the area several times, and toured with legendary performers including Chuck Berry and Ben E. King.

Band members include Kevin O’Donnell, drums and vocals; Riley O’Donnell, guitar and vocals; James Naro, guitar and vocals; Chris Dahmer, keyboards and vocals; and Dave Johns, bass.

Tickets cost $33.90, $44.25 and $54.60. For tickets or more information, go to gloriatheatre.org/.

This is the third show of the Stars on Stage season. The next will be b2wins on April 11.

