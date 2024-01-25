Doubleday’s Home Plate in Washington Twp. opens via DoorDash

Home Plate can be described as a satellite location of the Doubleday’s Grill & Tavern restaurants in Centerville and Springboro. Customers can expect Doubleday’s favorites on the menu like the pork tenderloin, chicken tender salad, Yuengling fish, wings, soups, classic mac n cheese and much more.

“One thing that we think has helped our success in the past, is we really like to hear what our customers have to say and what they want,” Thomas said. “A great chef can make amazing food, but if the customer doesn’t like what the chef makes, the customer will find somewhere else.”

He encourages customers to let them know what they want to see on the menu. If they’re missing something like a favorite sauce, let them know!

Thomas said they decided to offer a new fast-casual concept because the landscape of restaurants has changed quite a bit since Covid. From rising costs to more customers utilizing carryout and delivery, this allows them to feel out a new market and share their brand with new people.

Home Plate takes the simplicity and convenience of modern day dining and mixes it with an old-fashioned, family-oriented, mom and pop shop type of atmosphere that Doubleday’s never wants to lose, Thomas said.

In the next month, customers should be able to dine-in at one of their four tables and use a self-serve drink station. There will be no servers or hosts. In the future, they hope to offer grab and go options like take and bake dinners, soups and maybe even breakfast items.

Doubleday’s Home Plate is hiring. For more information and updates, visit www.doubledayshomeplate.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.