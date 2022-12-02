Downtown Dayton contractor wins Air Force human performance contract

Dayton’s JJR Solutions has won a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to support an U.S. Air Force directorate.
JJR will join with subcontractor Optimized Technical Solutions to support the Air Force Program Executive Office Business Enterprise Systems Directorate.
“We’re grateful for this opportunity to first help the (Program Management Office) identify ways they can improve services to their own customers and then execute a transformation roadmap to make those improvement ideas a reality,” JJR Program Manager Amanda Griffin said in a release from the company.
JJR’s approach includes using its “Magnify” tool to perform Human Systems Integration analysis and then combine the findings with future-state planning and architecture development.
Essentially, JJR will perform human performance support work to help the office do its job more efficiently.
“The end goal is to help the PMO create, sustain, and continuously enhance the business and technical services they provide,” Griffin said. “We’re looking forward to helping them excel in their mission to operate, integrate, and innovate IT capabilities that support every Airman and Space Force Guardian every day.”
Work will be performed nationwide. The contract will run through January 25, 2023, with two option years available.
The announcement did not share a dollars value for the task order.
