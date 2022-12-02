Downtown Dayton contractor wins Air Force human performance contract

Essentially, JJR will perform human performance support work to help the office do its job more efficiently.

“The end goal is to help the PMO create, sustain, and continuously enhance the business and technical services they provide,” Griffin said. “We’re looking forward to helping them excel in their mission to operate, integrate, and innovate IT capabilities that support every Airman and Space Force Guardian every day.”

Work will be performed nationwide. The contract will run through January 25, 2023, with two option years available.

The announcement did not share a dollars value for the task order.