Downtown Dayton Partnership hires Meyer as new president, to replace Gudorf

The Downtown Dayton Partnership’s board of trustees has selected Katie Meyer to be the organization’s new president, replacing Sandy Gudorf, the longtime leader who is expected to retire next month.

Meyer has served since 2019 as the policy and program manager for UniCity, altafiber’s smart city division based out of Dayton, the partnership said in a statement.

Meyer has experience working with municipalities and other organizations on technology solutions, policy, strategy, implementation and data analysis, the partnership said.

“Katie Meyer has spent her career developing solutions to social and economic needs in cities,” said Jeffrey Mims, mayor of the city of Dayton and co-chair of the Downtown Dayton Partnership Board of Trustees.

Before working for altafiber, she served for nine years as the executive director of Renaissance Covington, which is focused on revitalizing the historic downtown of Covington, Kentucky, immediately across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

In a prepared statement, Meyer said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Downtown Dayton Partnership during such an exciting time in Dayton’s history.”

“I already have a deep love and appreciation for the Dayton community and look forward to building on the organization’s momentum towards social and economic vibrancy alongside the staff and many dedicated stakeholders,” she added.

Meyer won over the partnership’s search committee because of her experience, energy, connections to the region and commitment to the urban experience, said Dan Meixner, president of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School and co-chair of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

“We have been blessed by the leadership and service of Sandy Gudorf over the last 17 years and believe that Katie brings the right combination of skills and knowledge to work with the staff and volunteers to continue our progress,” he said.

Meyer is expected to join the Downtown Dayton Partnership on Sept. 5.

She earned a master of science degree in urban policy analysis and management from the New School in New York City, and she earned a B.A. in political science and journalism from the University of Kentucky.

Katie serves on the board of directors of Heritage Ohio, the YWCA Dayton, Boys and Girls Club of Dayton and NKY Pride.