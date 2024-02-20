Driver dies after losing control in ice, crashing into bridge in Dayton

At the entrance to Island MetroPark at Riverside Drive, Grimes lost control on ice next to the curb and crossed the centerline, drove off the south side of the roadway and crashed into the bridge wall, the report stated.

Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Visitation is at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, followed by the service at 11 a.m. with internment at Shiloh Park Cemetery, 5466 Philadelphia Drive, Harrison Twp.