Driver dies in 2-vehicle crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp.

One driver was killed late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Crews were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to a part of state Route 49 (Salem Avenue) on a report of a crash.

Witnesses said a silver Buick was headed north at high speed on Salem Avenue, swerving when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling south on Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, the only occupant in the Buick, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the adult and child passengers in the truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

