Driver injured in semi crash on I-70 East in Englewood; Ramp reopens

The driver of a semi-truck was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning that closed the Interstate 70 East ramp to state Route 48.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers did not have any information on the driver’s condition.

The crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. and resulted in the I-70 East ramp to state Route 48 to temporarily close.

The ramp has since reopened and the scene has been cleared.

