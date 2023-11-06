Driver who crashed into Dayton cruiser, seriously injuring recruit, dies

The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into the back of a parked Dayton cruiser last month on state Route 4 has died, the Dayton Police Department announced Monday on social media.

Police identified the driver of the Reichard Buick GMC pickup as 80-year-old Charles Turner of Beavercreek.

UPDATE: The driver involved in the October 5, 2023 crash on Route 4, which injured four members of the Dayton Police Department, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/DsYqlygH9G — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 6, 2023

The pickup hit a marked cruiser Oct. 5 as it was parked on the shoulder of state Route 4 between the exits for Stanley Avenue and Harshman Road during traffic enforcement training using a laser.

Jeff Reichard said last month that it was his understanding that Turner may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

Recruit Solomon Kessio, 39, suffered a skull fracture and three broken ribs in the crash around 2:45 p.m. Kessio was standing between the cruiser and a guardrail when the 2017 GMC Sierra struck the cruiser, a 2020 Dodge Durango, according to the crash report.

The training officer, Sgt. Stephen Hargraves, 52, and recruits Jessica Harris, 22, and Erick Santos, 35, were inside the cruiser during the crash that sent all four to Miami Valley Hospital, in addition to Turner and his passenger, 63-year-old Timothy Wallick of Kettering.

Kessio has since been released from the hospital and is undergoing rehabilitation.

Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44 Foundation established an online fundraiser to assist Kessio’s family with bills, housing, child care and other expenses. As of Monday, the fund has raised $18,325, in excess of its $10,000 goal.