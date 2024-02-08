Duo arrested after fleeing Dayton traffic stop charged in burglary

On Monday, Dayton police responded to a house in the 2300 block of Fauver Avenue on a report of an aggravated burglary.

A man was housesitting for the owner when he heard a person at front door. As he walked into the living room, the door was forced open, according to court records.

The man reportedly recognized Rieder and Joy, but did not recognize a second man and woman who also entered the house.

“Joy held him at gunpoint as the others stole two large flat screen televisions,” an affidavit read. “Joy then stole his wallet and his cellular phone before all the suspects fled in a black late model Jeep.”

The homeowner came to the house and gave police a description of the televisions. The homeowner identified Rieder as her daughter and said Rieder is in a relationship with Joy, according to court documents.

The next day, an officer noticed a black Jeep driven by Rieder that was occupied by Joy. The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

“They refused and fled at a dangerously high rate of speed, violating numerous traffic laws and placing the motoring public at a substantial risk,” an affidavit read.

Dayton police said the Ohio State Highway Patrol had an aviation crew in the area for an unrelated incident and took over the pursuit.

The vehicle recached speeds of more than 100 mph before stopping in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek, according to police.

Rieder and Joy were arrested on Merrick Drive and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Joy has multiple warrants including one for having weapons while under disability, according to police.