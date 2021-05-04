Early results: Beavercreek schools levy is passing

The Beavercreek school levy is passing with support from 79 percent of the absentee voters, according to unofficial early counts from the Greene County Board of Elections.
The school district is asking voters to approve an 8.7-mill renewal levy, after they rejected two levy requests in 2020.
This levy generates $18.5 million per year — 18% of Beavercreek City Schools’ operating budget.
The district will implement a roughly $8.5 million cuts package in summer 2021 if voters reject the renewal levy. The cuts would include eliminating about 134 school employee jobs, plus eliminating busing for the high school and raising participation fees for sports and extracurriculars.
Other changes would include making kindergarten half-day, eliminating honors courses at the middle and high school levels and increasing preschool tuition.