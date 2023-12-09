Earthquake detected overnight in Ohio in Shelby County area

An earthquake was recorded in Shelby County in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

At 12:27 a.m., a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was detected just west of Jackson Center, north of Sidney.

According to the United States Geological Survey website, people in the immediate and surrounding area reported having felt the earthquake. Most reported some light shaking, with no reports of damage.

Earthquakes in the central and eastern U.S., although less frequent than in the western U.S., are typically felt over a much broader region. A magnitude 4.0 eastern U.S. earthquake typically can be felt at many places as far as 60 miles from where it occurred, according to the USGS.

