Eaton man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash

Local News
By
35 minutes ago
X

A 20-year-old man was killed in Monroe Twp. in Preble County in a one-vehicle crash late Saturday night.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on reports of a crash around 11:23 p.m. at Eldorado-Whitewater Road, west of Township Line Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreRecreational marijuana: What both sides are saying about Ohio’s Issue 2

The man, Peyton L. Shillingburg of Eaton, involved traveled west on Eldorado-Whitewater Road while on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve., went off the left side of the roadway and hit a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shillingburg was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed today.

ExploreHealth department not monitoring local impacts of PFAS

Preble County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is likely a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office reported.

Northwest Fire and EMS responded to the scene as well.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Tickets still left to attend Dayton Chef’s Challenge
2
Air Force Marathon by the numbers:
3
Police: Roebling Bridge closed due to bomb threat
4
Study finds PFAS in area private wells but most well owners on their...
5
Health department not monitoring local impacts of PFAS

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top