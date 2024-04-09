Eclipse videos: What our reporters saw from across the region

BreakingNews
The total solar eclipse was Monday, and we had reporters spread out across the region covering the event from a variety of locations.

Here are some video clips captured by our reporters while on assignment.

Timelapse of SunWatch Village during the April 8 solar eclipse

Total solar eclipse seen through the Carillon Park tower

Visitor to Buck Creek State Park seeing 8th total solar eclipse

Ed Tomme explains solar eclipses at SunWatch viewing party

Visitor to SunWatch for total solar eclipse discusses his homemade eclipse viewer

Darke County solar eclipse visitors flock to fairgrounds

Total Solar Eclipse sequence in Hamilton

