Eclipse videos: What our reporters saw from across the region

The total solar eclipse was Monday, and we had reporters spread out across the region covering the event from a variety of locations.
Here are some video clips captured by our reporters while on assignment.
MORE ECLIPSE COVERAGE: What our reporters experienced | Photos across the area
Timelapse of SunWatch Village during the April 8 solar eclipse
Total solar eclipse seen through the Carillon Park tower
Visitor to Buck Creek State Park seeing 8th total solar eclipse
Ed Tomme explains solar eclipses at SunWatch viewing party
Visitor to SunWatch for total solar eclipse discusses his homemade eclipse viewer
Darke County solar eclipse visitors flock to fairgrounds
Total Solar Eclipse sequence in Hamilton
In Other News
1
Promising ‘culture of trust,’ new commander takes helm at...
2
How did animals react during the total solar eclipse?
3
When are the next eclipses viewable from Ohio?
4
Wright-Dunbar eclipse watch party attracted people from near and far...
5
Column: In Greenville, at the centerline of totality, it was an...
About the Author