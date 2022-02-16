Edwin C. Moses I-75 exit in Dayton to get second large fueling, convenience store

A new QuikTrip travel center is expected to move in across the street from Love’s Travel Stop in southern Dayton.
QuikTrip plans to construct a new 8,292-square-foot convenience store and fueling station on a parking lot near the intersection of Cincinnati Street and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to city planning documents.
The 6-acre site at 1428 Cincinnati St. is just east of the Love’s Travel Stop, which opened in 2013.
The project calls for eight double-sided fuel pumps for consumers and six fueling lanes for semi-trucks, as well as a truck scale.
The project is consistent with a planned development for the former Delphi automotive plant at 1515 Cincinnati St. and related parking lot at 1428 Cincinnati St., according to a Dayton Plan Board staff report.
The plan board recently approved the development plan, with some modifications.
IRG II owns the site. The company purchased more than 50 acres of Delphi’s property around 1515 Cincinnati St. more than a decade ago.
Travel centers, which are open 24/7, are much larger than QuikTrip’s standard convenience stores, according to Convenience Store News.
QuikTrip locations have kitchens that sell pizza, sub sandwiches, wraps and grab-and-go items.
