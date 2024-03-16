Election 2024: Where House District 38 Democratic candidates stand on key issues

Over the past two terms, the seat has held by Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, who this year opted to run for Dayton’s Ohio Senate district, which was recently redrawn with a Democratic advantage.

The winner of H.D. 38′s Democratic primary will be unopposed this November.

To familiarize voters with their options this March, this news organization polled its readers, developed a list of questions, and posed those questions to the candidates in the form of a survey.

Here’s what the candidates said, word-for-word.

Why should a constituent vote for you?

Foward:

The citizens of the 38th House District of Ohio should vote for me because I have been doing the work in this community for over three decades from a professional and civil and human rights standpoint. I am a man of action and have delivered positive results for my constituents in the areas of Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform, Women’s Rights, Healthcare Reform, Union Rights, Education Reform, Youth Development and Economic Sustainability. I lobbied members of Congress to pass Voting Rights and the Affordable Care Act legislation. I stood with my brothers and sisters in the labor movement to defeat Senate Bill 5. I worked collaboratively with over 20 law enforcement agencies throughout Montgomery County to implement an 8-Point Strategy on Criminal Justice Reform and Police Accountability after the death of George Floyd. I organized a group of healthcare professionals, to include the Montgomery County Health Commissioner, to educate the community on the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic which ultimately saved lives in our community. I worked with local businesses to make capital improvements; enhance customer service experience; and to implement bias free training for employees. I have financially supported youth programs and provided mentorship, training and leadership development opportunities.

I am a lifelong Daytonian, growing up in Jefferson Township, spending a considerable amount of time in Trotwood, and raising my family in Dayton. I am a proud graduate of Central State University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in Management and Marketing. I received my master and doctorate degrees from International Apostolic University of Grace and Truth. I am retried from Speedway LLC (7-Eleven, Inc.) with more than 28 years of loyal and dedicated service. I had the opportunity to hire, train and develop countless citizens throughout the Dayton Region to become successful business men and women, contributing greatly to our local economy.

As evidenced, my commitment to serving the citizens of the 38th House District of Ohio is undeniable and unmatched, and this level of commitment will continue when I am elected on March 19, 2024.

Tims:

I have an unwavering passion and determination to serve as the next Representative for District 38 of the Ohio House. It is my firm belief that I am the candidate who will get the job done and tirelessly serve the entire District with strong leadership and commitment. As a Dunbar High School graduate and a dedicated leader, I am ready to bring positive change to the Statehouse. With a strong foundation in law and public policy from Georgetown, I am committed to reshaping Ohio into a state where justice is a reality for all families. As CEO and President of Innovation Ohio, I have worked tirelessly to champion transformative policies for equity and equality. I am committed to working hard every day for all residents of District 38. I want to use my experiences, skills, and knowledge to make a difference in our community.

What are your top priorities, if elected?

Foward:

My top priorities are to Listen, Lead and Legislate.

I plan to listen to the citizens interest(s), needs and concerns who reside within the district. I plan to carry out the will of my constituents with honesty, integrity, empathy and vision.

Understanding that I will be in the minority when elected, I plan to use my business acumen, educational attainment and advocacy leadership roles to work collaboratively with both sides of the aisle to enact legislation that will positively affect all Ohioans.

Tims:

As the State Representative for the 38th House District, I want to address rising rents, out-of-state landlords, and the shortage of housing supply. I will fight for fair school funding, more resources, and adequate transportation. And I will champion jobs of the future, jobs that pay the bills, and trade programs that give workers the skills they need to be competitive.

What is your position on abortion legality and what do you see as the legislature’s role on the topic in light of Issue 1′s passage?

Foward:

I believe the citizens of Ohio were very clear with the passage of Issue 1. Women should have the right, in consultation with their doctors, to make their own well-informed decisions about what happens with their reproductive system.

Tims:

I am deeply committed to upholding women’s reproductive rights and ensuring access to adequate healthcare. I firmly believe that decisions regarding our bodies and health should be made by women and their families, in consultation with healthcare professionals. I will work tirelessly to protect Ohio voter’s decision to pass Issue 1 and expand these rights, ensuring that every individual has the autonomy and support they need to make informed healthcare decisions.

What is your stance on gun control and what measures, specifically, would you support or oppose?

Foward:

I support the right to bear arms for the preservation of life, liberty, and property as authored in the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but more importantly, I support stricter regulations and background checks for gun purchases in order to prevent gun violence and mass shootings. I support universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. I opposed the position that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took which allows for permit-less concealed carry. Absolutely ridiculous.

Tims:

As an elected official in a community dealing with multiple challenges, one being gun violence, I am very sensitive to this issue. First, I want to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies and community organizations, to advocate for sensible gun control measures that prioritize public safety.

What is your read on the structure and effectiveness of the state’s K-12 and higher education system and what changes, if any, would you advocate to improve it?

Foward:

Ohio maintains a traditional structure to educate our students, though House Bill 33 has changed the state education governance structure. The data already informs us that current structures and practices are not meeting the needs of students, educators, and community. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), in 2022, 35 percent of Ohio students were proficient or above in reading and 40 percent were proficient or above in math. This kind of concerning performance has been front of mind for many leaders who have attempted to address the concern through summits, research, round tables, task forces and the like to explore ways to transform how we lead and teach.

As the needs of our children changes, the structures of education need to change. As data continues to inform us that the way we lead and teach doesn’t work for the masses of learners in Ohio, we must be courageous and innovative enough to change. One primary change needed is for state and local leaders to do what they say they will do and do it with fidelity and urgency.

I would advocate that we, as adult leaders, keep our promise to our children and guarantee them a quality learning experience every day. I would advocate for authentic collaboration among stakeholders, especially those most excluded and most impacted negatively. I would advocate for learning environments that are shaped by students’ needs and not shaped by race, social status, family income levels, adult biases, status quo, special interest groups, or funding. I believe that if we address these issues, every child will receive the type of learning experience that meets specific needs vs. a one size fits all experience.

Tims:

I strongly advocate for the improvement of public education funding in Ohio. Adequate funding is essential to provide quality education and ensure that every student has access to the resources they need to succeed. By increasing funding, we can hire and retain highly qualified teachers, reduce class sizes, and enhance educational programs and facilities. Moreover, additional funding can be allocated to support special education services, technology integration, and extracurricular activities, providing a well-rounded education for all students. Investing in public education not only benefits individual students but also strengthens the workforce, attracts businesses, and contributes to the overall development of the state. We must prioritize and allocate sufficient funding to enable Ohio’s public schools to provide a high-quality education and prepare students for a bright future.

What specific steps do you feel the legislature should take to tackle poverty, homelessness and hunger in Ohio?

Foward:

Poverty is real and public policy has created poverty at the state and national level. Increasing the minimum wage, changing a refundability loophole that makes most families in poverty ineligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit program, spending more of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) budget and reinstituting the Child Tax Credit would be great places for the legislature to start to tackle poverty. The legislature needs to pass legislation that promotes affordable housing development, to include placing a cap on landlords to curb the unprecedented rise of rent. The legislature also needs to maintain its support for the Ohio Housing Trust Fund which is the primary source of state funding for local homelessness and housing programs.

Tims:

Improving the health and wellness of Ohioans should be a top priority for our state. Ohioans face numerous health challenges, including high rates of chronic diseases, mental health issues, and substance abuse. By prioritizing and investing in initiatives that promote health and wellness, we can make significant strides in improving the overall well-being of our population. This can be achieved through various measures, such as increasing access to affordable healthcare, implementing preventive health programs, promoting healthy lifestyle choices, and addressing social determinants of health, such as poverty and lack of access to nutritious food. Additionally, focusing on mental health awareness and treatment, as well as substance abuse prevention and rehabilitation programs, can have a transformative impact on the lives of Ohioans. By prioritizing the health and wellness of our citizens, we not only improve individual quality of life but also reduce healthcare costs, enhance productivity, and create a stronger, more prosperous Ohio for all.

What is your stance on LGBTQ+ issues and how would you use your role to back that stance?

Foward:

As an activist, I have been protecting the Civil and Human Rights of all Americans for more than two decades. As a legislator, I will continue to do the same well into the future. I feel that a person has the right to live the lifestyle that they choose, and I support laws that prohibit any form of discrimination as demonstrated by my Civil Rights leadership role in the community as well as throughout the State of Ohio. Protecting the civil and human rights of all Americans is what I strive to do every day.

Tims:

As the 38th House District State Representative, I will support LGBTQ+ issues in Ohio by advocating for inclusive policies and legislation. This includes working towards the protection of LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. I will support efforts to ban conversion therapy, which has been proven to be harmful and ineffective. To fight against Republican extremism, I will collaborate with like-minded representatives from both parties to form coalitions and build bipartisan support for progressive policies. By engaging in open and respectful dialogue, we can work towards bridging ideological gaps and finding common ground. It is essential to emphasize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and highlight the positive impact they have on society. By actively advocating for these principles, we can help create a more inclusive and accepting Ohio for all residents