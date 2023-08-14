Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cedarville man with dementia

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Cedarville man with dementia who left his home and hasn’t returned.

David Purdin, 82, drove away from his home on U.S. 42 East around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He was in a 2012 red Honda CRV with Ohio registration JLZ4109.

He is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Purdin has dementia and memory issues, according to the sheriff’s office. He reportedly seemed vey confused when last spoken to.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at 937-372-9901.