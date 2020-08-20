Breaking News

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Kettering woman, 75, with dementia

Louise Fecher, 75, of Kettering
By Daniel Susco

Kettering police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Louise Fecher, 75, who suffers from dementia.

She has been missing since she drove away from her home on Craig Drive at around 6 p.m.

Fecher is a white female, five feet and one inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2009 Buick Lucerne, license plate number CSC2324.

2009 Buick Lucerne
Anyone who has seen Fecher or the vehicle should call 911, or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

