Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Kettering woman, 75, with dementia

Kettering police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Louise Fecher, 75, who suffers from dementia.
She has been missing since she drove away from her home on Craig Drive at around 6 p.m.
Fecher is a white female, five feet and one inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2009 Buick Lucerne, license plate number CSC2324.
Anyone who has seen Fecher or the vehicle should call 911, or call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.