Epiphany Lutheran Church service to honor ‘silent losses’

49 minutes ago
October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Epiphany Lutheran Church is recognizing and honoring the silent losses of Dayton area families.

They are hosting a special service at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at their Austin campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Thousands of babies die every year because of stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS and other causes at any point in pregnancy or infancy and these babies and the parent’s grief are rarely recognized.

This service aims to bring a voice and a safe place to acknowledge and honor that grief. This service also invites families who experience other silent losses such as failed adoption, infertility, giving up a child for adoption and choosing to end a pregnancy.

Epiphany Lutheran Church Austin campus is located at 10551 Sheehan Road.

