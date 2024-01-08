EquipmentShare breaks ground in growing Trotwood industrial park

Southeast of the Olive Road and Wolf Creek Pike intersection, the new EquipmentShare facility will bring around 25 jobs to the area. The company specializes in equipment rental, maintenance and other services.

Groundbreaking on the new facility began this week and officials estimate construction will continue over the next six to eight months.

The company joins more than a dozen tenants in Trotwood’s growing industrial park, according CIC Director Chad Downing.

Some of the tenants already established in the park include Stratacache, which is located just south of where the new EquipmentShare facility will be located, and Epix Tube Company, located on Wolf Creek Pike east of Prosperity Way.

Several smaller companies have also taken up shop in an industrial strip center located on Wolf Creek Pike, including Westwood Finishing and Campbell’s Roofing Company.

The city first announced plans for a new industrial park close to Ohio 49 and the nexus of interstates 75 and 70 in the second quarter of 2021 when the CIC entered into an agreement with California-based industrial developer Gated Properties Global to develop an industrial park near the existing 62-acre Trotwood Commerce Park.

Since then, construction of a 200,000-square-foot spec building on a 46-acre parcel of the park has been completed, with Miamisburg manufacturer Technicote announcing in November 2023 its plans to relocate to the facility.

Technicote will bring a total of 225 jobs, Downing said, an increase from what the CIC had anticipated to attract when planning to build the speculative building, which was built without an end-user identified.

“We were anticipating a target of between 40 to 100 jobs, so we’re going to clearly far exceed that number, which is a big success for that building,” Downing said.

Downing said future plans for the park include continued growth by developing the remainder of available space within the park and looking into potential land expansion in the future.

“At this point, with the development that is occurring in the region, I think we’re well-positioned to to be at the table for opportunity,” he said.