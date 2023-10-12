Ex-Bethel teacher pleads guilty to forgery charge

A former Bethel High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery as part of a plea deal in a case accusing her of forging the signature of a parent on school documents.

The plea by Andrea Bullmaster, 42, of Dayton was made in Miami County Common Pleas Court. She originally was indicted on two counts each of felony forgery and tampering with records.

The case was scheduled for a jury trial beginning Thursday.

As part of a plea deal, one charge was amended to the misdemeanor while the other charges were dismissed by prosecutors.

As part of the agreement, Bullmaster will surrender her Ohio teaching certificate and agree to have no contact with the student victim and family, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecuting attorney.

Miami County Sheriff’s investigators said a parent contacted the department in January with concerns about Bullmaster communicating with her child via text messaging. Detectives wrote there were hundreds of messages between the two via texts and Instagram.

The charges centered on two documents Bullmaster was accused of forging with the student’s mother’s name. The forms were for schedule changes allowing the student to be in her classroom, according to the report.

Bullmaster was placed on administrative leave by the district when the investigation was initiated. She later submitted her resignation to the Board of Education. She had been employed by the district for seven months.

In court Thursday, Bullmaster answered questions from Judge Jeannine Pratt but made no additional comments.

A presentence investigation was ordered with sentencing scheduled Nov. 9.

Bullmaster could be sentenced to up to 180 days in jail, up to five years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com