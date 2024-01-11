Ex-deputy elections director in Miami County sentenced in forgery case

Ridgeway never intended harm to anyone and was “fearful of losing his job,” said defense lawyer Jeremy Tomb in county Common Pleas Court.

“I do understand that what I did was not proper. I do take full responsibility for those actions. I do recognize those actions were wrong ...I am glad to move forward,” Ridgeway said.

Before imposing the sentence Judge Jeannine Pratt said Ridgeway had no criminal history as either a juvenile or an adult other than speeding tickets.

“Mr. Ridgeway ... You were in a position of public trust as deputy director. You breached that trust by altering an invoice ... That was due to your failure to follow property auditing positions,” Pratt said.

Ridgeway was placed on paid administrative leave by the elections board in early August after election leaders were notified an investigation was being initiated in response to a complaint of questionable procurement practices in the elections office. Ridgeway handled that function.

He was employed by the office as deputy director from fall 2018 until late October when he and the board of elections signed a separation agreement that included Ridgeway’s resignation effective Oct. 13.

The case focused on a document submitted to the county auditor’s office in July as an invoice that appeared to be altered “as it was completely different from any other invoice from that company,” a Sheriff’s Office investigation report said. “That invoice had been sent to the Auditor’s Office by Deputy Director of the Miami County Board of Elections, Ian Ridgeway, with a request for a purchase order to pay for the purchased goods.”

The “invoice” was for items purchased from a local business in the spring. A representative of the business told investigators the “invoice” did not come from the business. Investigators said an evaluation of Ridgeway’s computer showed efforts to convert documents, with copies of both the original and fraudulent invoices found in files.

Investigators said they were told by elections Director Laura Bruns that late payment of bills had been an ongoing problem with Ridgeway.

Among conditions for Ridgeway’s community control are to pay the $500 fine and court costs, perform the community service and obtain and maintain full-time employment. If he violates conditions of the community control, he could be sentenced to up to a year in jail or prison.

The elections board is seeking a new deputy director but having difficulty getting applicants, elections board Chairman Dave Fisher said during a board meeting last week.

The full-time staff includes Director Bruns and two staff members along with part-time staff as needed.

