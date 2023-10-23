Excessive speed, alcohol suspected in deadly Preble County crash

Investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol are factors in a crash early Sunday morning that killed a man in Preble County.

The crash took place around 1:25 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lexington Road.

Before the crash Preble County sheriff’s deputies noticed a vehicle traveling east on U.S. 35 at a high speed, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies were unable to catch up to the vehicle. It’s estimated it was traveling more than 80 mph.

Explore 1 man killed in Trotwood fatal crash

The vehicle was last seen heading north on Ware Road toward Lexington Road.

Deputies continued from Lexington Road to state Route 503, but couldn’t find the vehicle. While backtracking on Lexington Road, they found it crashed in a culvert off the north side of the road.

A preliminary investigation determined 42-year-old Matthew Elswick was driving a 2010 Mercedes when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and spun before hitting a tree in a culvert.

Elswick was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office and Preble County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.