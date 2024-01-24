Fairborn mom now faces felony charges; daughter, 3, in hospital two weeks later

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

When no one answered the door, police entered the unlocked apartment and found the girl, who was conscious but not alert. She was immediately taken by Fairborn medics to a local hospital.

The child is still in intensive care at the hospital, but her condition has stabilized, according to police. They said that while in care of the hospital, the girl’s weight increased from 16 pounds to 18 pounds.

A healthy weight range for a 3-year-old is between 26 and 38 pounds, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The child also is under evaluation for possible brain damage, police said.

According to police documents, the child was found in a room that had a mattress and matted blanket soiled with feces. The apartment had a roach infestation, and a decaying mouse was on the living room couch.

The apartment was later condemned by the Fairborn Department of Code Enforcement.

The child was found on the floor of a rear bedroom, and “appeared extremely malnourished and had obvious bug bites,” records stated.

Officers were able to reach Muballigh by cellphone and convince her to return, at which time she was taken into custody, police documents say.

She reportedly told police she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and is unable to properly care for her daughter or the apartment because she sleeps all day. She also told police she used a false name when calling 911 because she was afraid, the police report stated.

Muballigh remains in the Greene County Jail with bond set at more than $200,000.