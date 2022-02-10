Fairborn seeking resident ideas for use of $6.8 million in ARPA funds

In November, the city also used $15,000 of its ARPA dollars to commission a mural on the west exterior wall of the downtown library, replacing lost revenue in the general fund that would have gone towards the project.

Fairborn’s online survey asking residents for input is available on the city website, and residents can also email questions and project ideas to info@fairbornoh.gov.

The city is planning on three additional in-person forums, the first of which is planned for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Fairborn Primary School, 63 W. Funderburg Road.

Anderson said the city isn’t ready for people to apply for funding, but is actively looking for projects with two main criteria: first, efforts that would be a one-time expense and not involve ongoing expenditures on the part of the city or any other organizations, and second, things that will benefit the greatest amount of people.

Mayor Paul Keller said the city has already had a few inquiries about ARPA money from residents.

“We hear you and we want to keep hearing more from you,” Keller said.