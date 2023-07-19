X

Fairborn student who died in crash to be honored with relay running event Friday

Local News
By Lillian Wolford, Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

The Fairborn community and local running community will come together Friday to remember Lily Clingner, a 17-year-old student and runner who died in a December car accident.

The Fairborn school district is arranging a relay running event at 7 p.m. Friday at Kettering Fairmont High School’s track, to support the Lily Grace Memorial Fund. Fairmont’s track is behind the high school and Trent Arena at 3301 Shroyer Road.

Clingner’s former coach, Allie Roberts, said the cross country runner’s favorite memory was a relay event held during the COVID pandemic. She believed a relay event was fitting as a memorial.

There will be relays of 4x1600 (4 runners each running 1600 meters) and 4x800. Organizers said ideally each relay will have two males and two females, but adjustments are allowed.

The relay event will raise money to fund a memorial tree or plaque to be placed at the park where the Fairborn teams train. Donations will be accepted at the gate in cash and check form, or online at www.greenegiving.org, to the Lily Grace Memorial Fund.

Clingner died when a dump truck struck the Volkswagen Beetle she was driving, at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road.

“The goal of the night is to remember Lily ... the friendships, the sharing of joy and grief, and the reminder that our time together is a gift,” Fairborn schools officials said in a Facebook post.

About the Author

Lillian is currently interning for the Dayton Daily News team while studying journalism at Cardiff University.

