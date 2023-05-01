Fairborn transgender woman not guilty in Xenia YMCA indecent exposure case

Rachel Glines, 31, of Fairborn, was charged in Xenia Municipal Court with three counts of public indecency, all fourth-degree misdemeanors, for incidents in September and November 2022, and a third incident between November 2021 and 2022.

“The facts and law have been on Ms. Glines’ side from the beginning. It’s unfortunate not only for her, but for the entire community, that the filing of these charges ever occurred,” Glines’ attorneys said in a statement Monday. “We are grateful that the rule of law and the truth prevailed so that Ms. Glines and the community can move on in peace.”