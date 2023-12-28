Father and son duo at Creekside Cyclery to open new Beavercreek location in January

Located just off the Beavercreek bike trail at Grange Hall Road, the 2,000-square-foot shop carries bikes, e-bikes, tires, and accessories, as well as full-service bike repair. The shop will also host bicycle maintenance classes in the Spring.

The move from Creekside Cyclery’s previous location on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek has been several years in the making.

“We’re proud to have the shop and to have this location and be a resource for the community,” Conrad Dillon said.

Originally planned at 3,000 square feet, the Dillons changed their plans due to rising construction costs. Despite this, Creekside Cyclery has still doubled its retail floor space from 500 square feet to roughly 1,100.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Dillons chose Greater Dayton Construction Group to complete the work.

“They’ve done a fantastic job,” Conrad Dillon said. “Cut the project cost in half for us, really made it doable, and just did an incredible job.”

The Dillons are currently working with the city to extend the sidewalk along Grange Hall directly to the bike path, to make it safer for bikers to have direct access to the shop.

Greene County is part of the largest paved trail network in the U.S., and many places in the Miami Valley are part of the Great American Rail Trail. The project by the Rails to Trails Conservancy seeks to connect bike trails across the country from Washington D.C. to Seattle.

Creekside Cyclery has customers that come from all over the country to ride bikes. There are many great businesses in the Dayton area that have cultivated the great outdoors for both residents and visitors, the Dillons said.

“Outdoor adventure is becoming what Dayton is known for,” Conrad Dillon said. “Routinely, we get people from Illinois and Missouri, from all over the place. They come, stay usually in Xenia, Yellow Springs, in a little bed and breakfast or something, and just ride the bikes for a week.”