Feds: Dayton home health provider denied $133K in overtime to 63 workers, falsified records

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday it recovered $133,661 in back wages from a Dayton home healthcare company for 63 workers who were improperly called independent contractors instead of employees.
Reliable Home Health Care LLC and its owner, Sheikuna Omar, paid workers straight time for hours over 40 in a workweek, violating federal law, a Labor Department release said.
The company also falsified payroll records to hide the violations, the release said.
“Reliable Home Health Care workers provided around-the-clock, daily living assistance and delivered essential care to people in need, yet their employer denied workers their earned overtime wages and then falsified records to create an appearance of compliance with the law,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Matthew Utley in Columbus.
The Dayton Daily News reached out to Reliable Home Health Care for comment.
Utley said misclassification of workers and overtime violations “are all too common in the home healthcare industry.”
Reliable Home Health Care, based in Dayton, provides skilled nursing care, physical and occupational therapy, home healthcare and speech therapy services. The company also operates offices in Columbus and Cincinnati.
“For a healthcare employer to succeed in this competitive industry they must recruit and retain qualified workers. When workers are not paid their full wages, they may look elsewhere for employment,” Utley added.
