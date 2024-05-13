FEMA available this week to assist those affected by March 14 tornadoes

“DSA personnel visit communities designated as federal disaster areas to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs,” FEMA said. “They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.”

DSA teams will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity and residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information.

While helping someone apply, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information.

Homeowners and renters in Auglaize, Crawford, Darke, Delaware, Hancock, Licking, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Richland and Union counties with uninsured or underinsured disaster-related loss from the March 14 tornadoes don’t have to wait for a DSA team to apply for assistance.

To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.