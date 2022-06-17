Fewer Americans than ever believe in God, Gallup poll shows

BreakingNews
Vast majority of U.S. adults believe in God, but belief dips to 81%.

Belief in God among Americans dipped to a new low, Gallup’s latest poll shows.

While the majority of adults in the U.S. believe in God, belief has dropped to 81% — the lowest ever recorded by Gallup —and is down from 87% in 2017,

Between 1944 and 2011, more than 90% of Americans believed in God, Gallup reported.

ajc.com

Credit: Gallup

Credit: Gallup

Younger, liberal Americans are the least likely to believe in God, according to Gallup’s May 2-22 values and beliefs poll.

Political conservatives and married adults had little change when comparing 2022 data to an average of polls from 2013 to 2017.

The groups with the largest declines are liberals (62% of whom believe in God), young adults (68%) and Democrats (72%), while belief in God is highest among conservatives (94%) and Republicans (92%).

The poll also found that slightly more than half of conservatives and Republicans say they believe God hears prayers and can intervene, as well as 32% of Democrats, 25% of liberals and 30% of young adults.

Gallup said it has documented steeper drops in church attendance, membership and confidence in organized religion, which suggests that the practice of religious faith is changing more than general belief in God.

