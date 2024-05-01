Final person sentenced in 2022 Troy park shooting; ex-nurse gets six years

Courtney McCarel-Kraska, 38, of Piqua, pleaded guilty in March 2023 to attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, felonious assault and tampering with records as part of a plea deal in which the six-year term was recommended.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced McCarel-Kraska in Miami County Common Pleas Court. She had no prior criminal record and had been a licensed nurse before turning to drug trafficking, according to court documents.

The shooting was part of a plan intended to “teach (the victim) a lesson” for allegedly taking away drug clients.

McCarel-Kraska was sentenced to three years in prison along with a three-year mandatory term for the firearms specification. She was given credit for 522 days already served in jail.

The man who shot the victim was identified as Derrick Peeples, 28, of Columbus. He was sentenced previously to nine years in prison but was resentenced April 24 to include in the sentence the notification he will be required to register as a violent offender following prison release.

He was sentenced again to six years plus three years for a firearms specification. Peeples pleaded to attempted aggravated murder and the firearms specification.

Two others indicted in the incident pleaded to lesser charges and were sentenced to prison terms of 12 and 30 months. One was Todd Norris of Troy, who pleaded to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs. The indictment against a fifth person was dismissed by prosecutors.