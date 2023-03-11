Fire at Tipp City business draws response from half-dozen departments

TIPP CITY — Multiple agencies responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Commerce Park Drive in Tipp City.
Tipp City Fire Department was called to a fire at Creative Extruded Products, located at 1414 Commerce Park Drive, just after 3:30 a.m., according to Miami County Dispatch.
Additional aid was subsequently requested and crews from Elizabeth Twp., Union Twp., Bethel, West Milton, Troy, and Vandalia responded to the scene, just off County Road 25A, west of I-75.
According to dispatch, the fire was under control by 4:19 a.m.
Information about the extent of damage and cause of the fire were unavailable as of Saturday afternoon.
