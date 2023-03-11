X
Dark Mode Toggle

Fire at Tipp City business draws response from half-dozen departments

Local News
By
30 minutes ago

TIPP CITY — Multiple agencies responded to a fire early Saturday morning on Commerce Park Drive in Tipp City.

Tipp City Fire Department was called to a fire at Creative Extruded Products, located at 1414 Commerce Park Drive, just after 3:30 a.m., according to Miami County Dispatch.

Additional aid was subsequently requested and crews from Elizabeth Twp., Union Twp., Bethel, West Milton, Troy, and Vandalia responded to the scene, just off County Road 25A, west of I-75.

According to dispatch, the fire was under control by 4:19 a.m.

Information about the extent of damage and cause of the fire were unavailable as of Saturday afternoon.

In Other News
1
Trotwood sports complex gives sneak peek with test of inflatable dome
2
Silicon Valley is biggest bank failure in a decade: What happened...
3
Raptor version added to Bronco family
4
Roof rack makes car less fuel-efficient
5
Ohio 2nd in nation for Do Not Call complaints related to unwanted...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top