Fire breaks out at a Troy home Saturday

Local News
By
31 minutes ago

A fire erupted at a residential home in Troy early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 1:25 a.m. at the 600 block of Fernwood Drive, according to Sgt. John Marshall with the Troy Police Department.

Police said the cause of the fire may have to do with oxygen tanks and smoking. A 911 caller said there was a good amount of black smoke.

Two occupants were in the house and were removed.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

Troy Police Department and the Troy Fire Department were on scene.

The fire is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

