Fire breaks out at tornado-ravaged apartments in Trotwood

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Trotwood apartment complex still damaged after it was ravaged nearly four years ago by the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The city of Trotwood has litigation pending against the owners of the Woodland Hills Apartments at 5900 Macduff Drive in which the city has asked the court to declare the complex a public nuisance and for all the buildings to be demolished if they are deemed beyond repair.
The city filed the lawsuit in January 2022 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
“Today’s fire at the abandoned property is an example of why the city is fighting so hard in court to get this situation mitigated as soon as possible,” City Manager Quincy Pope Sr. stated in a news release issued Wednesday evening.
The Trotwood Fire Department was called around 4 a.m. to a report of a fire at one of the buildings at the complex.
A similar fire was reported in September 2021 to one of the three-story buildings, with heavy flames and smoke seen by responding crews. The cause was undetermined, according to a report.
The judge in the civil suit has given Woodland Hills until April 17 to submit an abatement plan. Once a plan is submitted, the city will be able to challenge the scope of work and proposed time line if it is not agreed on, according to the city.
“The city’s desire is for a responsible developer to purchase the Woodland Hills property and redevelop it,” Pope said.
