X

Fire breaks out at tornado-ravaged apartments in Trotwood

Local News
By
39 minutes ago
City seeks demolition of apartments damaged in 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Trotwood apartment complex still damaged after it was ravaged nearly four years ago by the 2019 Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The city of Trotwood has litigation pending against the owners of the Woodland Hills Apartments at 5900 Macduff Drive in which the city has asked the court to declare the complex a public nuisance and for all the buildings to be demolished if they are deemed beyond repair.

The city filed the lawsuit in January 2022 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

“Today’s fire at the abandoned property is an example of why the city is fighting so hard in court to get this situation mitigated as soon as possible,” City Manager Quincy Pope Sr. stated in a news release issued Wednesday evening.

The Trotwood Fire Department was called around 4 a.m. to a report of a fire at one of the buildings at the complex.

A similar fire was reported in September 2021 to one of the three-story buildings, with heavy flames and smoke seen by responding crews. The cause was undetermined, according to a report.

The judge in the civil suit has given Woodland Hills until April 17 to submit an abatement plan. Once a plan is submitted, the city will be able to challenge the scope of work and proposed time line if it is not agreed on, according to the city.

“The city’s desire is for a responsible developer to purchase the Woodland Hills property and redevelop it,” Pope said.

In Other News
1
City of Troy files violations against Tavern building as court fight...
2
Restaurants we miss: The Key Hole treated diners for 51 years on Salem...
3
Warren County’s use of ARPA funds debated
4
VA aims to house 38,000 homeless vets as Turner pledges to protect...
5
Major Wright-Patt mission seeking 800 new workers

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top