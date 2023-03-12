X
Fire hits condo complex in Washington Twp.

By
14 minutes ago

A four-unit condominium building in Washington Twp. suffered significant fire damage Saturday.

Washington Twp. officials said their fire department responded around 3:15 p.m. to a fire in the 7600 block of Brams Hill Drive, near Paragon Road and Normandy Lane.

“Crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the four-unit condominium complex,” a statement from Washington Twp. said.

Township officials said the fire was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no estimates yet on the dollar loss to the structure and contents.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News.

