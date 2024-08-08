Firefighters investigating large barn fire in Miami Twp

Multiple fire departments responded to a large barn fire in Miami Twp. Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m., the Miami Valley Fire District responded to South Union Road near Zeck Road.
It is not clear if anyone or any animals were injured.
Firefighters from Farmersville, Germantown, Jefferson Twp. Carlisle, New Lebanon and West Alexandria also responded.
The fire remains under investigation.
