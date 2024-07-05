Firefighters respond to explosion at Duke Energy substation in Warren County

Firefighters are at a Duke Energy substation following an explosion and fire Friday morning in Hamilton Twp., Warren County.
The Hamilton Twp. Fire Rescue responded to the fire on Butterworth Road. The department is asking the public to avoid the area.
It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported or what caused the explosion.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
