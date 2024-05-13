First Baptist Church open for 200 years in Dayton

“To read the names of the people from the past and to understand its history and be part of that story, it means a lot to me personally, as well as to the church as a whole,” Lead Pastor Dr. Kent Berghuis said.

Berghuis said the marker celebrates the church’s past, as they continue their ministry into the future.

The building at 111 W. Monument Ave. is the fourth building in the church’s history. Berghuis said. The foundations for the building were begun prior to the 1913 Dayton flood and and was filled with flood debris, he said. The church’s cornerstone was laid May 31, 1914. The building was completed, furnished, and ready for worship on June 26, 1915.

Berghuis quipped, “it’s a good Baptist church because it was baptized by immersion” from the flood. He also said the church was built into the levee.

“Everyone is welcome here,” Berghuis said. “We do what we can to promote what we see as the work of God in the world of helping to build an inclusive and reconciling community.”

Over the years, the church “has long been a beacon of progressive ministry. Many of Dayton’s leading families — with names like Stout, Thresher, Barney, Robert, Canby, McCann, Beaver, and Deeds — were members. The church hosted Orville Wright’s 1948 funeral as his niece, Ivonette Wright Miller, was a member of the church and its choir. Notable long-serving pastors included Henry Colby (1868-1903), Charles Seasholes (1931-1965), and nationally-known Baptist leader J.C. Massee (1913-1919), according to the marker.

The marker also notes that the church “was a leading American supporter of foreign mission work while simultaneously sponsoring such fledgling Dayton congregations as Zion Baptist, considered the city’s oldest Black Baptist church. First Baptist welcomed women into leadership and in 2017 adopted a “Welcoming and Affirming” statement.”

Berghuis said the church has 250 members and is in the midst of a $1.5 million project to repair its steeple after the copper was blown off in a storm last year. He also said the project will include refurbishing some of its stained glass windows.

William Kennedy of the Ohio History Connection said the historical markers are used to tell the stories of communities. He said there is at least one in every county in Ohio and several in downtown Dayton. Kennedy said there are more than 1,750 historical markers throughout the state.

“I think it’s beautiful, said church member Clark Whittaker. “I’m so glad it’s part of the historical makeup of Dayton and showing the impact the church has made in furthering God’s message.”

Whittaker added that it was an interesting way to share the church’s history with the community.

Diana Petry, a church member since the early 1970s, said she thought it was “wonderful” for the church to have a historical marker.

“It’s really important as the church is part of Dayton’s history,” she said. “People on walking tours will get to learn about our church. It has been impactful to the community because its always been involved in the community.”

The church extends an invitation to the community when it will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Sunday, May 26. The church will welcome back former pastors, out of town members, and special guests. Church services will begin at 10 a.m. followed immediately with a luncheon at the church at 11:30 a.m. People should RSVP by May 17 to fbc@fbcdayton.org or call 937-222-4691.