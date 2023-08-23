First Dayton-area Sheetz store to open Tuesday

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sixteen months after Sheetz announced plans for 20 new stores in the Dayton market, the first of them will open ahead of schedule Tuesday near a bustling intersection in Huber Heights.

A grand opening event will be held at the 7550 Old Troy Pike location, at Taylorsville Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning at 9 a.m. The store itself will open at 8 a.m. that day. Sheetz is a combination gas station, convenience store and restaurant chain.

The 6,138-square-foot Huber Heights store is part of a larger plan by Broad Reach Retail Partners to construct a commercial and residential hub at the site of the former Swan Lake Apartments, which were torn down in 2022.

Visitors to Tuesday’s event will have a chance to win prizes, including a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, the company said. Sheetz will be offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day. The company will donate $2,500 to The Foodbank Inc. and to Special Olympics of Ohio, according to company officials.

Sheetz currently operates 680-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year. The company touts its specialty drinks and “made-to-order” sandwiches and salads, ordered through touch-screen order point terminals.

When Sheetz announced in 2022 its plans to expand into western Ohio over the next five years, the company said it hoped to open its first Dayton store in 2024.

Sheetz is one of several gas station chains, along with Wawa, GetGo and others, that are either newly starting out or expanding in the Dayton market.